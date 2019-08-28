South Africa: Second Hand Goods Dealers Arrested

28 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two suspects, a scrap yard dealer and his employee were arrested and charged for tampering / damaging / destroying essential infrastructure. They appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court yesterday, 27 August 2019 and the case was remanded for further investigation.

On 22 August 2019, a joint operation was conducted by various police units and other stakeholders at Isipingo, targeting second hand goods dealers. The team proceeded to a known scrap metal dealer and conducted compliance inspections.

Police officers seized 235kg of copper belonging to PRASA and the municipality. The estimated street value of the copper is R200, 000-00. The property was positively identified by PRASA and municipal officials. Two suspects aged 36 and 45 were arrested and charged accordingly.

