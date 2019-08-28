Zimbabwe: World Vision Sets Sights On Rushinga

28 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungai Lupande

World Vision last Friday bade farewell to Mukumbura in Mt Darwin District after 16 years during which it implemented developmental programmes worth US$8,5 million.

The organisation is moving to Rushinga District to implement similar projects.

The organisation has since handed over its Mukumbura offices to Government, although they remain involved in enterprise and beef projects which are still running in the area.

Speaking at the farewell party at Katarira Secondary School in Mukumbura, the provincial development coordinator Cde Cosmas Chiringa thanked World Vision for assisting Government in developmental programmes.

"World Vision was involved in all aspects of people's lives including water and sanitation, health, education, HIV and AIDS, gender based violence, agricultures among others. Development can only take place in peaceful environment and homes," said Cde Chiringa.

"They provided solar plants to five schools, built classroom blocks and teachers' accommodation in various school. Nine school were provided with ablution facilities, classroom furniture, text book and it also paid school fees for vulnerable children.

He added: "World vision assisted in the construction of Agritex offices and provided 10 groups of women with a Boer goat breeding programme to boost livestock production. More than 6 000 farmers were trained and 24 households were assisted to start cattle fattening programmes.

"The company drilled 10 boreholes and rehabilitated 117 boreholes and 77 wells. Kaitano, Bandimba Kamutsenzere were provided with solar plants and piped water schemes. Waiting mother shelters were also constructed by World Vision.

"They trained 121 health workers and 12 700 households were provided with mosquito nets. All these projects were worth US$8, 5 million. We appreciate your effort in complimenting Government in developmental issues."

Pfura Rural District Council (RDC) Mr Stanslous Nyachowe said World Vision was working hand in hand with the local authority and Government departments in providing a better life for people in Mukumbura.

"We signed a memorandum of understanding with World Vision in 2004. They were operating in 10 wards, ward 1 to 6 and ward 31, 32, 33 and 34. This area has high temperatures and low rainfall patterns and World Vision introduced small grains to improve food security,"

World Vision integrated programmes director Mr Kumbulani Ndlovu pleaded with the community to maintain and sustain the projects they implemented before thanking Government for allowing them to work in Mukumbura.

