Rwanda: Basketball - Reg in 'Advanced' Talks With Us-Based Kenneth Gasana

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) basketball team have edged closer to securing the signature of Rwanda international Kenneth 'Kenny' Gasana.

According to REG team manager Eric Bugingo, the club and player are close to agreeing personal terms before the star shooting guard signs a contract with the local giants.

The 34-year old is a free agent after finishing his contract with Moroccan outfit, Tanger.

Bugingo said: "We are in advanced talks with him. Hopefully in a week's time everything will be finalised and he joins us officially. So far both parties have shown great commitment to the deal."

Talks of the highly anticipated transfer come at a time when REG are preparing to face archrivals Patriots in Game 2 of the playoffs finals after losing Game 1 earlier this month.

Game 2 is due this Friday at Amahoro Stadium.

Gasana was first called in the national basketball team in 2009 and represented the country at the 25th African Basketball Championships (Afrobasket) finals tournament held in Libya, where Rwanda finished in ninth position.

Since 2010, Gasana has featured for a number of top teams in the Moroccan basketball league, including Hoceima, Plaza Sports and most recently Tanger Basketball Club.

