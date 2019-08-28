South Africa: Two Arrests, One Held for Questioning to Find Perpetrators of Business Robbery That Saw Three Killed and Two Injured

Late yesterday, the police arrested another two suspects aged 43 and 48 in connection with the triple murder in Kalbaskraal which brings the total of arrest to four. The two suspects have been positively identified with the other two already in custody. The suspects will appear in the Malmesbury Magistrate court on Wednesday 2019-08-28. The police are still looking for a fifth suspect, the investigating is ongoing.
