Zimbabwe: Musician Wants Book Adopted for Schools

Sweden — based musician and cultural author Makandire Chezhira "ManLuckers' Chikutu has expressed wishes for his new book "Flashback Identity" to be part of the local education curriculum.

The musician, who recently translated his originally Swedish book to English, said its richness needs to be imparted to young people.

"I really want to share my book with the new generation, and adults about how we best can document our family and Zimbabwean cultural history.

"I will be happy to see 'Flashback Identity' being used in primary, secondary schools, music colleges and universities because l want to inspire my fellow countrymen about how one can achieve their goals through hard work," said ManLuckers.

"I would like to emphasise to Zimbabweans that we should preserve our identity/culture."

A tale of how music and dance are used and have defined Zimbabwean society, the book features a rich local history with names of legends such as Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, Bhundu Boys, Andy Brown, Dr Thomas Mapfumo, and Leonard Dembo, among others being regularly featured.

"The writing of "Flashback Identity" has been a long journey with the positive insights I received, and an ambition to write about my family's history; the cultural heritage I learnt as I grew up.

"The book describes music business; how music and dance are used and have influenced humanity through the ages in Zimbabwean society," said ManLuckers.

"Traditional dance and music have been part of my growth.

Artistic expressions have been a means of conveying emotions, marking life events and ceremonies, as well as expressing social values."

The book will first be availed online as an eBook, on October 6, while the hardcopy will be launched in the country sometime in December. The writer said "Flashback Identity" bridges cultural gaps between Zimbabwe and Sweden.

"The book has come about to strengthen not only the upcoming generation in Zimbabwe, but also in Sweden and the world at large as it introduces Zimbabwean cultural dances through an autobiography of a man, who devoted himself to promoting cultural diversity through music and dance," he said.

"By taking the reader through my humble beginnings in Zimbabwe, my penetration into the Swedish music industry, my growth in cultural experience and my career hardships and breakthroughs, I want to build bridges between diverse cultures through this work".

ManLuckerz was born and raised in Gutu before moving to Sweden where he has worked hard to put local music in the limelight through cultural exchange workshops and trainings.