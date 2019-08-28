Botswana: Over P180 Million for Water Network Expansion

27 August 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Goitsemodimo Williams

Nata — Residents of Nata have been informed that P185 million has been set aside for water reticulation network expansion in the area.

Addressing a kgotla meeting in the village on Monday 26, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said water was a necessity and therefore a government priority.

He informed residents that National Development Plan 11 was currently being reviewed and urged them to do likewise in terms of their needs.

President Masisi advised them to draw up a priority list and place at the top things they wanted done first.

Government projects were implemented in accordance with plans, he said.

On other issues, President Masisi explained that before independence, power to run most things was vested in traditional leaders but after 1966, Botswana became a republic guided by a constitution.

Botswana, he stated, was a republic not a kingdom where the king drove the mandate of the territory and his word was final.

He said the powers of dikgosi were clearly stipulated in the laws governing them.

President Masisi said the constitution of Botswana had to be respected and followed at all times.

The constitution, he said, clearly stipulated separation of powers among the three legs of government being the executive, judiciary and legislature as well as the role of bogosi.

The President further explained that bogosi was apolitical adding that dikgosi were there to instill order in their respective jurisdictions and guide people in consultation with government.

He said the foundation and principle of consultation lay in the country's history and had resulted in the peace and tranquility prevailing in Botswana.

President Masisi emphasised that bogosi did not control government mandate but supported state policies.

A resident, Mr Justice David shared the President's sentiments on bogosi saying the institution and politics did not mix.

The President donated 300 blankets.

Source : BOPA

