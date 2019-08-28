South Africa: Burglars Caught Red-Handed

press release

On 26 August 2019, the alertness of Montclair police led to the arrest of two suspects. Police were conducting crime prevention operations in their policing precinct when they arrested two burglary suspects.

It is alleged that unknown men broke into a house on Halifax Road in Woodlands while the owner was inside. The owner managed to evade the thieves and hid inside the premises. The suspects ransacked her home and stole her belongings.

While they were attempting to flee in their getaway vehicle, they were spotted by police and a chase ensued. Two suspects aged 37 and 39 were arrested. Police seized a vehicle with house breaking implements inside.

A case of housebreaking and theft was opened at the Montclair police station and the suspects were detained at the police station. They are appearing in the Durban Magistrate's Court today.