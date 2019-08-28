Zimbabwe: ZSE and Botswana Stock Exchange to Sign MOU

28 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Michael Tome

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) will mid next month sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for cooperation that will be help foster the prosperity of financial markets and promote cross border investments between the two countries.

The MOU will be signed by the CEO of Botswana Stock Exchange, Thapelo Tsheole and the CEO of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange of Justin Bgoni in Harare, Zimbabwe on September 16, 2019.

Both exchanges will work on the creation of a framework, in conjunction with the respective regulators, that will make it easier, quicker and cheaper for companies to cross list, by simplifying issues such as exchange controls, fungibility and regulatory harmonization.

ZSE CEO Justin Bgoni indicated that the initiative was critical in enhancing economic relations between the two southern African countries.

"We are excited about the new partnership with Botswana Stock Exchange and the prospect of a gateway for our companies to raise hard currency on the exchange.

"This partnership will foster the development of the capital markets and contribute immensely to the economic development of Zimbabwe and SADC. For us, it is a practical step towards the upliftment of our two economies," said Mr Bgoni.

On his remarks concerning the milestone event BSE chief executive officer,Thapelo Tsheole said

this would promote capital markets in the two countries furthering the overall goal of African Security Exchanges Association.

"We are happy to partner with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange as an extension to our mandate and contribute not only to the development of the capital markets, but the region as a whole.

"This partnership will promote the values that we stand for as members of the SADC Committee of Stock Exchanges, as well as the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA)," said Mr Tsheole.

This is a joint strategy that has been unveiled between the two partners to provide the Exchanges with a framework for cooperation in areas of product and market development, promotion of cross listings.

The agreement shall include the fast track listing requirements for companies seeking secondary listing in either market, as well as a revenue sharing agreement on initial listing and continuing obligation fees paid by issuers.

The MOU will explore further opportunities for co-operation between institutions whose another area of focus include information sharing on key areas in developing capital markets.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Botswana
Stock Markets
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.