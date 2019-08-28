Zimbabwe: Zera Shuts Two Errant Fuel Service Stations, Issues Stern Warning

Energy regulator, Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Agency (ZERA) today shut two errant fuel services stations in Glendale and Chiweshe for demanding cash only as a means of payment, a top government official has said.

Writing on Twitter, Energy and Power Development Minister, Fortune Chasi made the announcement before issuing a stern warning to other service stations as the government takes punitive measure against such fuel dealers.

"ZERA shuts down Ruyamuro service stations in Glendale and at Nzvimbo Growth point in Chiweshe. Reason: refusing other payment methods except cash. Other service stations awaiting due process," wrote the minister.

This comes at a time the country is experiencing acute fuel shortages on the market owing to foreign currency shortages to import the commodity.

However, with the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 142 that spelt the end of a 10 year multi-currency regime, the Zimbabwean dollar (bond notes) became the sole currency for local transactions.

Worryingly, some businesses have resorted to putting a premium on the local bond notes against other forms of payments such as mobile money platforms and electronic bank cards.

This has resultantly scaled up the cost of transacting using other forms of payments outside bond notes.