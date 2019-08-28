Somalia: New Somali Army Chief Takes Office

The Newly appointed Somali army chief General Odawaa Yusuf Rage took over the reins from his predecessor General Dahir Aden Elmi during a ceremony in Mogadishu.

Rage who was promoted from army's infantry commander to the chief of staff becomes the country's youngest man to lead the armed forces in history.

His appointment comes amid ongoing military operations against Al-Shabaab in Lower Shabelle region, where SNA seized several villages from the militant group.

Somali Government is trying to regain control of the entire regions from Al-Shabaab with the help of the African Union forces [AMISOM].