Somalia: Additional Forces Deployed to Dhusamareb City Ahead of Conference

Reports from Dusamareb town, the administrative capital of Galmudug state say that more new troops were deployed yet again to the town.

Reports say that planes carrying federal government military troops and ammunition have arrived in Dusamareb for the second consecutive day.

The federal government had deployed troops to the town yesterday, after which they took control of centers which are set to host delegates attending the Galmudug reconciliation conference.

The moderate Islamist group, Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama'ah, which used to control Dusamareb, has previously rejected plans to deploy federal government troops to the town and warned of the consequences of such deployment.