Somalia: Additional Forces Deployed to Dhusamareb City Ahead of Conference

27 August 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Reports from Dusamareb town, the administrative capital of Galmudug state say that more new troops were deployed yet again to the town.

Reports say that planes carrying federal government military troops and ammunition have arrived in Dusamareb for the second consecutive day.

The federal government had deployed troops to the town yesterday, after which they took control of centers which are set to host delegates attending the Galmudug reconciliation conference.

The moderate Islamist group, Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama'ah, which used to control Dusamareb, has previously rejected plans to deploy federal government troops to the town and warned of the consequences of such deployment.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.