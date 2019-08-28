Somalia: Somali PM Tours Central Bank HQ, Meets With Officials

27 August 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khaire has paid a tour to the headquarters of the country's central bank in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

During the visit, the PM held a meeting with the Bank's head and of the Deputy Minister of Finance, the and other senior officials, including the accountant general.

The central bank, which is part of the financial institutions, is responsible for developing and managing the country's currency, operating the country's financial system, creating a unified payment system and coordinating the restructuring plan for the return of the state property.

The Prime Minister's inspection of the central bank is part of the monitoring of the implementation of the national plans and to promote accountability, transparency, and transparency.

