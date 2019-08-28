Zimbabwe: Chiragwi Bounces Back At Caps

Former CAPS United defender Takesure Chiragwi is set to bounce back at the club as one of the assistant coaches.

Chiragwi will be the first assistant to caretaker coach Darlington Dodo who has already picked Taku Shariwa in his technical set-up.

Newsome Mutema, who is coaching in Division One, has also been linked with a place on the CAPS United technical team.

Dodo was appointed to take charge of Makepekepe for the remainder of the season after the departure of Lloyd Chitembwe, who is now with Harare City.

And, after a week without assistants, Dodo is expected to have a full complement of backroom staff.

The former Gunners mentor, however, couldn't confirm Chiragwi's capture yesterday.

But, The Herald is reliably informed the former Shabanie Mine coach is on his way back to Makepekepe.

"I am busy preparing the team for our game against Black Rhinos tomorrow (today)," said Dodo.

"We have roped in Witness Munkuli as our goalkeepers' coach and Taku Shariwa as one of the assistants.

"We will be announcing other members of the technical team, that is the other assistant, and a fitness trainer in the next few days."

The Green Machine will be hoping to bounce back from their 2-4 humiliation at the hands of Chapungu at Ascot last Saturday.

Dodo's credentials immediately came under the microscope after that defeat.

And he admitted he is under immense pressure to deliver against Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Makepekepe beat the army side 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

"It's unfortunate, you know people will look at the Chapungu game and judge us but we played well, it's only that the scoreline deceived a lot of people, but we did well," he said.

"But against Black Rhinos, I think we have rectified our mistakes and we have conditioned well for that.

"Our defensive play wasn't good but we have worked on that and against Black Rhinos, I am sure they will do well. Our players are raring to go.

"Black Rhinos have not been performing well, of late, but we shouldn't read much into the past as this is a new game.

"If anything, Black Rhinos are a good team with a good coach so we have to play well in order to beat them."