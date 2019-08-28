Zimbabwe: Skepticism Over Judiciary System's Handling of MDC Members Cases

Photo: 263Chat
MDC Youths (file photo).
27 August 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is skeptical of delays in rendering justice to some of its members following the prolonging of a judgment of the two year jail sentence appeal of party national executive member Paddington Japajapa to the 30th of August by the High Court today.

Japajapa, who was slapped with a two year sentence last month for illegally announcing election results last year was appealing against the sentence which he deems somewhat harsh.

The High Court however reserved its judgment on the matter to August 30.

In a similar incident, the 27 people who were arrested and charged for public nuisance following a prohibitive order by the police failed to get to Court under unclear circumstances were they were seeking bail.

Speaking to 263Chat, MDC Bulawayo spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza expressed skepticism in the manner the law was selectively applied.

"What we notice here is that the law is being used to oppress the masses. If you notice it has become glaring that targeted wanton arrests are rampant towards and after elections. We wait to see how it goes but it's clear it's an intimidation tactic. We notice there is lack of tolerance to divergent views," said Chirowodza.

MDC Treasurer, David Coltart is amongst those who have criticized government's aggressive approach on human rights activists and party officials.

"MDC Organizing Secretary Amos Chibaya has been granted bail of RTGS$ 400 on the charge of not being clairvoyant- the regime charged him with failing to stop organizing a peaceful march which was only banned at the 11th hour. This is a travesty of justice," he said.

The development comes at a time the number of political prisoners in the country is on the rise comprising mostly of main opposition party MDC.

Critics have castigated the government for acting swiftly to matters that involve imprisonment of opposition party members while turning a blind eye to the abductions currently taking place.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.