Zimbabwe: Skepticism Over Judiciary System's Handling of MDC Members Cases

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is skeptical of delays in rendering justice to some of its members following the prolonging of a judgment of the two year jail sentence appeal of party national executive member Paddington Japajapa to the 30th of August by the High Court today.

Japajapa, who was slapped with a two year sentence last month for illegally announcing election results last year was appealing against the sentence which he deems somewhat harsh.

The High Court however reserved its judgment on the matter to August 30.

In a similar incident, the 27 people who were arrested and charged for public nuisance following a prohibitive order by the police failed to get to Court under unclear circumstances were they were seeking bail.

Speaking to 263Chat, MDC Bulawayo spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza expressed skepticism in the manner the law was selectively applied.

"What we notice here is that the law is being used to oppress the masses. If you notice it has become glaring that targeted wanton arrests are rampant towards and after elections. We wait to see how it goes but it's clear it's an intimidation tactic. We notice there is lack of tolerance to divergent views," said Chirowodza.

MDC Treasurer, David Coltart is amongst those who have criticized government's aggressive approach on human rights activists and party officials.

"MDC Organizing Secretary Amos Chibaya has been granted bail of RTGS$ 400 on the charge of not being clairvoyant- the regime charged him with failing to stop organizing a peaceful march which was only banned at the 11th hour. This is a travesty of justice," he said.

The development comes at a time the number of political prisoners in the country is on the rise comprising mostly of main opposition party MDC.

Critics have castigated the government for acting swiftly to matters that involve imprisonment of opposition party members while turning a blind eye to the abductions currently taking place.