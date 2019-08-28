Liberia: Forum SYD Gives Grants to CSOs in Bong

28 August 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong — FORUM SYD Liberia has provided grants to nine Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in three counties here as a way of supporting government's Pro-Poor Agenda through capacity building and contributing to under privileged Liberians, including women and youth.

The grants were signed under the theme: Sustainable Ownership Program Liberia on August 23, 2019 in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Program Manager of FORUM SYD Liberia Asa David Chon said the process is intended to buttress the efforts of CSOs in the Country.

According to him, CSOs over the years have developed and strengthened their presence in rural counties in Liberia through increased capacity building of rights-holders living under marginalized conditions.

Mr. Chon furthers that with the provision of the grant, the CSOs will reclaim their rights and participate in locally owned initiatives and local development processes in their various counties of assignment.

He reveals that the grants provided to the CSOs are in two phases, naming them as "C-grants" and 'Sub-grants".

Speaking on behalf of the grantees, the Executive Director of the Women Care Initiative of Bomi County, Jennet O. Paye lauded FORUM SYD Liberia for providing grants for local CSOs in the Country.

Beneficiaries of the FORUM SYD Liberia grants were full of praises for the institutions in bettering their lives as COSs.

They have vowed to use the grants for the purpose intended in their various communities in the Country.

"We will use the money given to us for its intended purpose. We remain committed to doing all that we can to make our County and our respective jobs better,"LasanahDuclay, CODRA Boss says.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

