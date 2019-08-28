Liberia: CMFI Graduates Over 147 Students

28 August 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Christian Missionary Fellowship International (CMFI) Bilingual High School has graduated over 147 students for academic year 2018/2019.

According to a press release, the graduation exercise came as a result of a good performance of CMFI students at the just - ended West African Senior Secondary Certificate Exams (WASSCE.

Serving as the Guest Speaker at the graduation exercise over the weekend, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister for Youth Development and Sports Mr. Isaac N. Doe cautions young people to take education as a passport to success.Deputy Minister Doe adds that it is important as a young person to take advantage of every positive opportunity afforded you in your quest for better education.

Meanwhile, Mr. Doe has described education as insurance to one's life and a responsibility to civic duties.He further encourages graduates to overcome challenges that would appear before them in their educational sojourn, noting that challenges are often encountered while working towards greater achievement.

The Deputy Youth and Sports Minister tells the gathering in his keynote address to appreciate individuals that help in the transformation process of their nation.At the same time, Minister Doe indicates that President George MannehWeah's decision to pay all 12th graders' WASSCE fees and the declaration of free tuition at all state - run universities and colleges is welcoming and timely, urging Liberians to commend the president.

Deputy Minister Doe suggests that the sole purpose of the president's intervention is to build the capacity of young people throughout the country.

For her part, the doux of the school JerelynPayegar cautions her colleagues to take education as a stepping stone.

The CMFI Valedictorian warns her counterparts to disengage from acts that have the propensity to damage their future.Student Payegar wants youth to celebrate every little achievement of their life, given the difficulties faced along the way to achieving one's goal.-Press release

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.