Liberia: CMFI Graduates Over 147 Students

The Christian Missionary Fellowship International (CMFI) Bilingual High School has graduated over 147 students for academic year 2018/2019.

According to a press release, the graduation exercise came as a result of a good performance of CMFI students at the just - ended West African Senior Secondary Certificate Exams (WASSCE.

Serving as the Guest Speaker at the graduation exercise over the weekend, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister for Youth Development and Sports Mr. Isaac N. Doe cautions young people to take education as a passport to success.Deputy Minister Doe adds that it is important as a young person to take advantage of every positive opportunity afforded you in your quest for better education.

Meanwhile, Mr. Doe has described education as insurance to one's life and a responsibility to civic duties.He further encourages graduates to overcome challenges that would appear before them in their educational sojourn, noting that challenges are often encountered while working towards greater achievement.

The Deputy Youth and Sports Minister tells the gathering in his keynote address to appreciate individuals that help in the transformation process of their nation.At the same time, Minister Doe indicates that President George MannehWeah's decision to pay all 12th graders' WASSCE fees and the declaration of free tuition at all state - run universities and colleges is welcoming and timely, urging Liberians to commend the president.

Deputy Minister Doe suggests that the sole purpose of the president's intervention is to build the capacity of young people throughout the country.

For her part, the doux of the school JerelynPayegar cautions her colleagues to take education as a stepping stone.

The CMFI Valedictorian warns her counterparts to disengage from acts that have the propensity to damage their future.Student Payegar wants youth to celebrate every little achievement of their life, given the difficulties faced along the way to achieving one's goal.-Press release