Liberia: Bong PMC Chair Dragged to Court

28 August 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong — A resident of Bong County, Amos Zeion has filed a lawsuit against the Chairman of the Bong County Project Management Committee (PMC), Stephen JorquellehMulbah over an alleged threatening remark.

Speaking to a team of reporters Monday, 26 August in Gbarnga, Bong County, the complainant Amos Zeion alleged that Mr. Mulbah recently threatened to kill him (Amos) if he refused to stop talking about funding that is allegedly being disbursed from the last county council sitting.

Amos alleges that Mr. Mulbah also assaulted him in the presence of the County Superintendent Madam Esther Yamah Walker.

He claims that Mr. Mulbah issued the threat against him at the Gbarnga Administration Building.According to the complainant, he has been very critical over the past few months about the workings of the PMC and how it disburses funds, allegedly angering Mr. Mulbah.

Amos recalls interrogating Mulbah via social media many times, specifically about an alleged US$1.5m given by China Union.

Amos believes that this may have led to Mr. Mulbah's alleged action to issue threat against him.

"I will remain strong until I can see the ... conclusion of the case. I am not going to sit without following the court proceedings," he says.

When contacted, the Bong County PMC Chair described Mr. Zeion claims as less-important, stating that the complainant has always attacked him on Facebook.

Mr. Mulbah told journalists that Amos has over the past been disrespectful to him.Mr. Mulbah says he cannot respond to claim against him whether or not he threatened to kill Amos, saying the matter is in court and he will justify when he is invited.

Mr. Mulbah has received criticisms in the county for allegedly leaving the official office of the PMC and renting another building that allegedly costs US$1,800 annually.

