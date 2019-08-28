Zimbabwe: Govt to Set Up Specialised Schools

28 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Government is introducing technical high schools and science academies to promote the development of specialised skills in secondary schools, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima said yesterday.

The schools of excellence will be operational next year.

Government's initial plan is to use the existing schools with infrastructure that can support the technical high schools and science academies with its ultimate goal being the construction and equipping of all the other schools in Zimbabwe.

The technical high schools and science academies certificates that will be churned out by Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) are standardised and at par with an Advanced Level certificate, with holders privileged to enrol at university.

Minister Mavima explained that learners could "skip" A' Level and proceed straight to institutions of Higher and Tertiary Education, with the choice being incumbent upon the learner, parent or guardian.

Minister Mavima said the setting up of the schools of excellence was part of his vision in science and technical areas.

"As a ministry we decided to come up with these schools of excellence that favours competence of learners in their respective areas of choice with the targeted subjects of learning being technical and science ones.

"The least number of schools we are targeting to start with countrywide is 10 that is one per each province. So far a tentative list has been done and will be short listing them soon," he said.

"Our target schools are existing ones that already have suitable infrastructure for technical and science learning. These we are going to quickly resource them to facilitate the start of this project. In terms of funding, we are getting a large chunk from the fiscus, but education being everyone's business parents can also chip in, but entirely the project is a Government thing with no outside source of funding."

The introduction of the schools of excellence follows the slow death of technical subjects like woodwork, food and nutrition as well as metal work in secondary schools.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.