Africa: 'Africa Needs More Science, Less Fiction' - UJ Vice-Chancellor

African audiences must not get lost in the dream of a fictional futuristic country and forget the work that needs to be done at home, UJ Vice-Chancellor Tshilidzi Marwala said during a discussion on the blockbuster movie 'Black Panther'.

University of Johannesburg Vice-Chancellor Tshilidzi Marwala says that "Africa must start doing science and not fixate on fictional stories."

He was speaking at the university's Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation (IPATC) which held a public dialogue on "Black Panther and Contemporary Pan-Africanism", on Monday 26 August.

The dialogue, between Marwala, Dilip Menon, director for the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University, and Adekeye Adebajo, director of IPATC, came just days after it was announced the sequel to the $1.23-billion grossing blockbuster film was to be released in May 2022.

Although the vice-chancellor hailed the film, which featured a predominantly black cast and production team, he said it should not distract from the work that needs to be done in Africa.

While it was an important work in the creative arts, he believes "it is fundamentally superstitious" as it presents the story of an all-powerful mineral called vibranium that can solve a country's problems.

