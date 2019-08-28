South Africa: ANC Electoral System - It Must Be One Member, One Vote

28 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omry Makgoale

In the wake of the death of Gavin Watson and evidence that came out at the Zondo Commission, surely it is time for the ANC to radically overhaul its voting system so that all members can vote for office-bearers.

There is little that illustrates more clearly the need for a new, internal, direct one-member, one-vote electoral system in the ANC than the donation to President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 ANC presidential campaign by the now-deceased Bosasa boss, Gavin Watson.

Watson, who died in a peculiar high-speed car crash near OR Tambo International Airport this week, seemingly not only extended his largesse to the president's electoral campaign. In the Zondo Commission into State Capture, revelations were made about how his tender-reliant conglomerate bankrolled and controlled certain ministers who were not at all shy, it would seem, to feed from Watson's trough.

But, contribute to Ramaphosa's electoral campaign Watson's tender-benefiting conglomerate Bosasa certainly did, and although this contribution has been reversed, it has revealed what is surely the biggest fault-line in the ANC - its internal proportional representative voting system.

This rot-infused system makes winning ANC delegates sitting ducks for corruption and has heightened internal contestation for positions to such a degree that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

