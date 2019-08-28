South Africa: Condolences for Sports Analyst David Kekana

Government has extended condolences to the family and friends of renowned South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) sports analyst and former Sunday Times journalist, David Kekana.

Kekana, 47, passed away on Sunday after a long battle with diabetes.

Kekana was a vital part of the SABC Sport team, with his career at the public broadcaster spanning 18 years.

He was known for his objective and critical analysis in sports performance, especially soccer. He made a meaningful contribution to policy formulation in order to build sport as a channel for social cohesion in Gauteng.

"There is a strong link between sporting events and positive social effects, including reinforcing identities, uniting people from every walk of life and promoting social cohesion.

"Sport is the social fabric that binds us together. The manner in which Kekana analysed sport unknowingly united people through dialogue and interaction.

"Government sends its heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and members of the public who tuned in to hear his analysis. He will be sorely missed," said GCIS Acting Director-General, Phumla Williams.