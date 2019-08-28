South Africa: Why Renewables Provide the Best Option for SA's Future Energy Requirements

analysis

Garbage in, garbage out, as the saying goes. When looking at the levelised costs of different electricity options, it's important to use up-to-date data, particularly considering the pace of change in the industry. The rate at which wind, storage, and solar resources can be developed renders integrated resource planning obsolete.

It is now clear - to all but the last few with vested interests in the fossil fuel and nuclear industries - that the wave of low-cost, storage-backed wind and solar energy is unstoppable.

The continued trend towards lower and lower costs of electricity generation using wind and particularly solar is causing major shifts in the electricity supply industry. However, this is not the only sector of the energy market to be disrupted. A recent study by French bank BNP Paribas shows that oil is "in relentless and irreversible decline" for light-duty vehicles and that it is now six to seven times cheaper to power cars by renewables than oil.

In South Africa, it is public knowledge that Eskom has a detailed decommissioning schedule for its existing coal fleet. By 2040 or so it is planned that only Majuba, Medupi and Kusile coal-fired power stations will remain online; by 2050,...