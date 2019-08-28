Liberia: China Donates to VP Howard-Taylor Scholarship Program

28 August 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
The Government of the People's Republic of China, through its embassy near Monrovia, has presented a check of two thousand United States dollars to the scholarship program of Liberia's Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor.

According to a release from the office of the Vice President, the amount is specifically targeting twenty female graduates of the former More Than Me Academy, now called "HILLTOP School".

It can be recalled that at the inaugural graduation ceremony of the school recently, the Vice President promised to lead the charge of forming a coalition in order to secure a scholarship program for about 1,500 female students to attend the Ricks Institute in Virginia, outside Monrovia.

VP Howard-Taylor disclosed that the cost for each girl's upkeep per annum is about US$2,000, which includes the school fees, uniforms and supplies, expressing the hope that others will join the endeavor to assist these promising young girls complete their high school education.

Presenting the check on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Fu Jijun said the donation is a humanitarian aid to help the Vice President underwrite the cost of the students' tuition fees.

Ambassador Jijun said China remains a strong development partner to Liberia and will continue to support all sectors of the country.

The Chinese Ambassador hailed Vice President Howard-Taylor for her great efforts in leading the cause for women and children welfare in Liberia; noting that the Chinese Government recognizes her efforts.

Receiving the check, Vice President Howard-Taylor thanked the Chinese Government for the donation, describing it as timely.

She explained that the amount will be used to immediately begin the payment of tuition fees for the students.

"We are happy to announce that the 'HILLTOP School' female graduates made a successful pass in the entrance at Ricks and we are now in the process of raising funds to get them to school," VP Howard-Taylor disclosed.

Vice President Howard-Taylor is meanwhile appealing to other development partners and persons of goodwill including the Women of Liberia and the businessCommunity to join this noble endeavor to help the female students complete theirhigh school education.

