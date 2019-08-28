Liberia: Reshuffle the Government

-CDC lawmaker

Montserrado County District # 7 Representative Solomon C. George calls for reshuffle in government, if President George M. Weah should.He says reshuffle of key government officials would help to bring sanity and address the current economic situation as well as put government on the right path eventually.

Representative George made the call late Monday, August 26, on state radio ELBC in Paynesville outside Monrovia. "If this government must succeed, some people need to get on the bench, not everyone can play despite your being on the team", he infers.The ruling Coalition lawmaker attributes lack of trust, and tiredness of officials to the ruling party lost of the July 29, senatorial by-election in Montserrado County.

When asked to evaluate the government's performance, he says the government is performing both negatively and positively.Rep. George notes that President Weah knows some of his officials need to step down to give the right people chance, adding that because of ill-performance and mal-administrative management they should leave.

He says the Coalition-led government should treat the Liberian people with respect, saying, "You can't have the people voting for you and at the same time refusing to listen to them; these are contributing factors that caused this party to loss the recent by-election.

"We got the bloody nose in the by-election because we neglected our people, and only few individuals are still working with the people."

He names CDC Chairman MulbahMorlu, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee, Deputy Finance Minister SamoraWolokollie, and National Port Authority Managing Director Bill Twehway, among others as officials who are still working with the Liberian people, while others have turned their back.

"The Liberian people went in their various closets, because they were neglected by this government; having won election, government feels complacent thinking that all is well, but they have forgotten that the power that they enjoy today came from the people", he reminds.

He also wants President Weah to revive the spirit of the ruling Coalition, noting that there is a need to re-collaborate as a party, as it is too early to fall apart. "If we can't find a solution among ourselves, we should find a solution among our people that put us in power."

Rep. George says the CDC goes to election today, in Montserrado electoral district#15 and many of officials will be there, saying "I can even bet some officials, including Ministers in this government don't even have voter's card; if the President just called all of them to check NEC Rooster, most of them will fail."

In an analogy, he wonders how could a man sleep with a woman at night, and doesn't want to identify with her in the day, claiming, "Some of these guys who are in key positions are ashamed to identify with us, and they've forgotten to know the CDC is a people-driven party."

According to him, President Weah made a huge mistake by appointing people in key positions, who are ashamed to identifying with him.