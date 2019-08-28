Liberia: Rep. Fallah Calls On Journalists to Be Objective

28 August 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Winston W. Parley

In the midst of growing political tension in the country, ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Montserrado District #5 Rep. Thomas P. Fallah has challenged journalists to be objective in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking Tuesday, 27 August at the Legislature when he was honored by the Legislative Watch Forum, Rep. Fallah said the media too has a greater part to play in the maintenance of peace in Liberia.

Rep. Fallah's caution to the media comes at a time supporters of his party CDC and opposition supporters have been engaged in series of riots, threatening Liberia's fragile peace.

In the wake of these incidents, Rep. Fallah says the peace of Liberia is threatened, as some media institutions are accused of allegedly taking sides in the conflict.According to him, if Liberia is to remain peaceful, there is a need for the media to remain professional in their reportage.

He notes that some negative reportage also has the ability to scare away investors from Liberia.The CDC lawmaker warns that some of the reports the media put out are not good for the public, calling on all Liberians to keep the peace.

He adds that constant attacks should be the last option for Liberians.Meanwhile, Fallah says he did not arrive at the Legislature on silver platter, but based on his hard work.He narrates that the honor bestowed upon him serves as a motivation for him to do more.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Legislative Watch Forum Mr. Edward Patmore says his organization has been monitoring and evaluating for the past time, and it has seen Rep. Fallah's level of work he has done for his people.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.