Liberia: Rep. Fallah Calls On Journalists to Be Objective

In the midst of growing political tension in the country, ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Montserrado District #5 Rep. Thomas P. Fallah has challenged journalists to be objective in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking Tuesday, 27 August at the Legislature when he was honored by the Legislative Watch Forum, Rep. Fallah said the media too has a greater part to play in the maintenance of peace in Liberia.

Rep. Fallah's caution to the media comes at a time supporters of his party CDC and opposition supporters have been engaged in series of riots, threatening Liberia's fragile peace.

In the wake of these incidents, Rep. Fallah says the peace of Liberia is threatened, as some media institutions are accused of allegedly taking sides in the conflict.According to him, if Liberia is to remain peaceful, there is a need for the media to remain professional in their reportage.

He notes that some negative reportage also has the ability to scare away investors from Liberia.The CDC lawmaker warns that some of the reports the media put out are not good for the public, calling on all Liberians to keep the peace.

He adds that constant attacks should be the last option for Liberians.Meanwhile, Fallah says he did not arrive at the Legislature on silver platter, but based on his hard work.He narrates that the honor bestowed upon him serves as a motivation for him to do more.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Legislative Watch Forum Mr. Edward Patmore says his organization has been monitoring and evaluating for the past time, and it has seen Rep. Fallah's level of work he has done for his people.