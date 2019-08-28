Somalia: Humanitarian Situation Remains Fragile-UN

The United Nations says humanitarian situation in Somalia remains fragile due to the impact of the prolonged 2016-2017 drought, poor 2018 Deyr rains (Oct-Dec), unusually hot and dry conditions during the 2019 Jilaal season, and erratic and abnormal performance of 2019 Gu rains (Apr-Jun).

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said climatic shocks, combined with other persistent drivers of needs such as armed conflict, protracted and continued displacement, have left millions of Somalis in need of assistance.

The resources available for response in 2019 remain limited. The Humanitarian Response Plan has (HRP) so far mobilized only US$487 million or 45 per cent of the $1.08 billion required, with an additional $118 million received for activities outside of the appeal. The Drought Impact Response Plan (DIRP), jointly launched by the Federal Government of Somalia and humanitarian partners, requested $686 million for the urgent scale up of response in the last seven months of the year to prevent further deterioration.

The humanitarian pooled funds, the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), have so far allocated more than $83 million in 2019 to humanitarian partners for life-saving and livelihoods assistance. This includes the 2019 SHF First Standard Allocation ($32.7 million) targeting areas in the northern, central and parts of southern Somalia, which was complemented by the $11.9 million CERF Rapid Response grant for northern Somalia. This was followed by several SHF Reserve allocations (combined $8.7 million) for interventions in drought-affected and harder-to-reach areas, mostly in southern Somalia, and another CERF Rapid Response grant ($30 million, June 2019). Some $0.1 million was also allocated for system-wide activities for accountability to affected population throughout Somalia in August 2019.