Liberia: 26-Yr. Old Liberian Earns Master's Degree in Environmental Engineering

Lucia Yah Paye-Layleh, a 26-year-old Liberian woman and daughter of BBC's Liberian stringer, Jonathan Paye-Layleh, has returned from the People's Republic of China where she studied and obtained a Master's degree in Environmental Engineering from the Zhejiang Normal University in the City of Jinhua in Zhejiang Province.

Lucia's studies were made possible through a scholarship she sought for herself and under which she had to pay half of the cost of her program, with the institution paying the other half.

Shortly upon her arrival in Monrovia recently, Ms. Paye-Layleh pledged before a large gathering of her family and friends to put into use the skills she has acquired as a contribution to the betterment of her society and people.

Lucia is a 2010 graduate of the Joseph Jenkins Roberts United Methodist High School in Sinkor, Monrovia. She also graduated with honors (cum laude) from the T.J.R. Faulkner College of Science and Technology at the University of Liberia in 2015, with Biology as major and Chemistry as minor.

Shortly before she departed Liberia for China in 2017, Ms. Paye-Layleh said she was keen to study in the area of environmental protection, "because without a safe environment, we all will not make it; we all need the environment to be safe first before we can be safe."

She added, "Human existence depends on the environment; and so if the environment is not safe, we are all going to perish."

Lucia cited "a lot of pollution problems here and there, especially during the rainy season in Liberia," which should be of concern to the public, with a heart and mind to help curtail the menace.

Before catching her flight for Asia, Lucia expressed the hope to be successful in her endeavor, promising that if her dream came to fruition, "I will come back to help because in Liberia, there's a lot to be done when it comes to environmental preservation."

Ms. Lucia Yah Paye-Layleh is the second daughter of international award-winning journalist Jonathan Paye-Layleh and Mrs. Kpannah Jallah Paye-Layleh.