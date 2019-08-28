Southern Africa: Govt Issues Alert for Zambian Truckers Traveling To SA

28 August 2019
Zambia Reports (Lusaka)
By Chris Phiri

The Zambia High Commission in South Africa has issued an urgent travel alert to Zambian truck drivers wishing to travel to that country following reports that they are being threatened with violence.

The Zambian truck drivers have been advised not to travel to South Africa from September 1-4 until security is guaranteed.

According to the information made available to the Zambian mission, some Zambian Truck drivers have faced physical attacks and threats from their South African counterparts who are fighting for better conditions of service from their employers.

So far, a notice from unidentified Association alleging to represent South Africa Truck Drivers has been issued calling for national wide work stoppage among South Africa drivers from 2nd September.

"It is with this background that the Mission would like to advise all Zambian Truck Drivers who are scheduled to travel to South Africa on the mentioned date not to do so until security is guaranteed. The Mission would also want to advise Zambian Truck Drivers who will enter or would be working in South Africa on the 2nd of September 2019 to park their trucks in safe and secure designated places in order to avoid loss of life and property," stated the mission in a statement issued by first secretary press Naomi Nyawali.

"The Mission has in the past engaged Department of International Relations (DIRCO) on the safety of Zambian truck drivers and assured the Mission of tight security measures that the South African Government was putting in place."

