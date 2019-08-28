South Africa: Kings Floored By Georgian Comeback

Cape Town — Rugby World Cup hopefuls Georgia claimed a come-from-behind win over the Southern Kings in a warm-up match at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi on Tuesday night.

The hosts won 24-20 , having trailed 17-5 at half-time.

The men from Port Elizabeth were still leading 20-5 with 15 minutes remaining, before Georgia launched a comeback.

At the Rugby World Cup in Japan, Georgia will contest Pool D alongside Australia, Wales, Fiji and Uruguay.

The Kings used the game as preparation for the upcoming PRO14 season and will now head to another World Cup-bound nation, Namibia , for back-to-back encounters.

The first match will take place at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek this Saturday (August 31), with the second scheduled in the coastal town of Walvis Bay the following week (Saturday, September 7).

The Kings are currently without a head coach, with director or high performance Rob Kempson fulfilling the role on an interim basis.

Scorers:

Georgia

Tries: Giorgi Aptsiavri, Giorgi Melikidze, penalty try, Shalva Sutiashvili

Conversion: Lasha Malaguradze

Southern Kings

Tries: S'bura Sithole, Christian Ambadiang

Conversions: Demetri Catrakilis (2)

Penalties: Catrakilis (2)

Note: A penalty try is worth seven points, with no conversion needed

Source: Sport24