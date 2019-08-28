South Africa: Griffons Face Massive Challenge in Currie Cup First Division Final

Cape Town — The Griffons will have their work cut out when they take to the field against the Jaguares XV in the Currie Cup First Division final in Potchefstroom on Friday

The Argentinians showed their class with eight wins in a row in their debut season, which will see them enter the match undefeated.

The Currie Cup First Division final will be preceded by the SA Rugby U20 Championship final between defending champions, the Griffons, and the EP Elephants, who will both have their eyes on a dream season after advancing to the final unbeaten.

The SA Rugby U20 Championship final will kick off at 15:30 and the Currie Cup First Division final at 18:15, and both matches will be broadcast on SuperSport 1.

The Jaguares XV set the field alight with their fine attacking play in the competition, registering bonus-point victories in all of their games, which saw them top the standings for a home semi-final and home final.

The Griffons, in turn, won three and drew three of their pool matches, but they made a strong statement in their semi-final against the EP Elephants last week with a comprehensive 62-31 victory.

The Jaguares XV have been superior on attack and defence, scoring 75 tries and conceding 148 points to the Down Touch Griffons' 42 tries scored and 230 points conceded.

But with the title on the line and the Valke having proved in the semi-final last week that the Jaguares XV are not invincible after they fell short by only eight points, their form up to now will have no significance for the men from Welkom, who know what it takes to win the title after lifting the trophy in 2017 and 2016 - the latter being away from home - in recent years.

The Northern Free Staters will also be inspired by their narrow 50-43 defeat against the Argentineans in the pool stages of the competition. The Argentinean, however, will be determined to build on their impressive form and complete their first season in the competition on a memorable note with a clean-sweep of victories.

Fixtures for Friday, August 30 2019:

Currie Cup First Division final:

Jaguares XV v Griffons

Kick-off: 18:15

Venue: Fanie du Toit Sports Grounds, Potchefstroom

Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge

Assistant Referees: Quinton Immelman and Stephan Geldenhuys

TMO: Lourens van der Merwe

TV: SS1

SA Rugby U20 Championship final:

Griffons v EP Elephants

Kick-off: 15:30

Venue: Fanie du Toit Sports Grounds, Potchefstroom

Referee: Vusi Msibi

Assistant Referees: Johre Botha and Mpho Matsaung

TMO: Lourens van der Merwe

TV: SS1

- SA Rugby

Source: Sport24