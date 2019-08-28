Namibia: No Bail for Driver After School Bus Crash

27 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

A 33-year-old bus driver arrested in connection with a road accident in which two pupils of the Windhoek Gymnasium private school were killed on Sunday was denied bail following his first appearance in the Mariental Magistrate's Court today.

Uasora Uanivi, who faces charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and driving with an excessive alcohol level, was not asked to plead during his court appearance.

His case was postponed for further police investigations to be carried out and to allow him to obtain legal representation.

Uanivi is scheduled to return to court on 31 October.

The Sunshine Tours bus that Uanivi was driving veered off the B1 road road and overturned about 30 kilometres south of Kalkrand on Sunday morning after Uanivi had allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

Grade 7 pupils Angela Maiba and Jacques Venter, both 13 years old, died in the crash.

The bus was transporting Windhoek Gymnasium pupils who were on a school trip to southern Namibia.

The surviving pupils sustained slight to serious injuries in the crash, and were taken to the Mariental State Hospital for medical treatment before they were transported to in Windhoek.

The Hardap police earlier reported that Uanivi was arrested just hours after the accident when he had tested positive for alcohol.

luqman@namibian.com.na

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.