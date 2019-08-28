Namibia: No Bail for Driver After School Bus Crash

A 33-year-old bus driver arrested in connection with a road accident in which two pupils of the Windhoek Gymnasium private school were killed on Sunday was denied bail following his first appearance in the Mariental Magistrate's Court today.

Uasora Uanivi, who faces charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and driving with an excessive alcohol level, was not asked to plead during his court appearance.

His case was postponed for further police investigations to be carried out and to allow him to obtain legal representation.

Uanivi is scheduled to return to court on 31 October.

The Sunshine Tours bus that Uanivi was driving veered off the B1 road road and overturned about 30 kilometres south of Kalkrand on Sunday morning after Uanivi had allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

Grade 7 pupils Angela Maiba and Jacques Venter, both 13 years old, died in the crash.

The bus was transporting Windhoek Gymnasium pupils who were on a school trip to southern Namibia.

The surviving pupils sustained slight to serious injuries in the crash, and were taken to the Mariental State Hospital for medical treatment before they were transported to in Windhoek.

The Hardap police earlier reported that Uanivi was arrested just hours after the accident when he had tested positive for alcohol.

luqman@namibian.com.na