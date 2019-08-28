Ghana: 5 Die, Others Injured ... in Gory Road Crash

27 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Kodjo, Nsawam

pFive persons have been confirmed dead, while five others sustained injuries in a gory lorry accident that occurred at Okanta along the Nsawam-Accra highway in the Eastern Region, last Sunday.

Both the deceased and the injured persons are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Nsawam Government Hospital mortuary while the injured are also responding to treatment at the same hospital.

The Nsawam District Police Commander, Superintendent Marian Owusu confirming the story to journalists, said the accident involved four cars, adding that one of the vehicles, which was trying to overtake another ahead veered off its lane, crashing into the other incoming vehicles.

Supt. Owusu said the victims were believed to be Muslims returning from a programme at Koforidua to Accra.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service and the police spent hours at the accident scene to remove the trapped bodies in the mangled cars before conveying them to the hospital.

