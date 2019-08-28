Ghana: Police Begin Investigation Into Death of Woman At Sowutum

The police have commenced investigations into the mysterious death of a 21-year-old woman, at Sowutuom, in Accra.

The body of the deceased identified as Vera Adu, has since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary in Accra for autopsy.

One person (name withheld), who is the boyfriend of the deceased, has been arrested and placed in police custody assisting in investigations.

The Crime Officer of the Sowutuom District Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Favour Fletcher, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on August 21, dawn, Vera complained of stomach pain and was rushed to the Lapaz Community Clinic, but died on arrival, and the body was deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary.

DSP Fletcher said the police suspect foul play- "poisoning" and have commenced investigations into the case, adding that it is only a post mortem result that can help ascertain that fact.

She said an investigation has revealed that on that fateful day the deceased was in the company of his boyfriend before they parted ways.

DSP Fletcher gave the assurance that police were working hard to get to the bottom of the case, and appealed to the public to provide information that can help the police to unravel the mystery.