Ghana: Osu Cycling Championship Ends in a Photo Finish

Frank Akuffo emerged winner of the Homowo edition of the Cowbell Cycling Challenge which came off at Osu in Accra on Sunday.

The 22-year-old combined his technical abilities and persistence to cross the finishing line in 3.3:56 seconds, the same time as Togolese competitor, Abinon Ayen, but won with superior micro seconds.

It was a narrow victory for the Ghanaian who capitalised on Ayen's complacency to overtake him at the finishing line after Ayen had dropped the standard after reaching the designated 'Cowbell Balloon' close to the finishing line.

Akuffo thus bagged 25 points while Ayen had 23 points ahead of the second stage of the competition scheduled for Sunday at Prampram.

It was a very keenly contested event that saw Michael Agbugbalah place third in the same time and similar circumstances.

Akuffo expressed his pleasure for emerging victorious, describing the event as an amazing one.

"It was amazing how the crowd kept chanting my name while I was riding and that motivated me to keep working hard to finish the race ahead of everyone," he stated.

Reacting to how close the win was, he said, every athlete must be conscious of the technicalities of the game and make sure of crossing the finishing line before celebrating.

Managing Director of Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of Cowbell, Mr Festus Tettey said the event also formed part of the brand's 20 years anniversary celebrations.

He commended the cyclists for their discipline and commitment to the sport and urged them to continue working hard to get to the top.

Brands Manager, Mr Joseph Ashong said the event has started on a bright and competitive note and looked forward to the other stages.