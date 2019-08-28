Ghana: SWAG Sets October 5 for Elective Congress

27 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has set October 5, for the election of new executives following the reopening of nominations yesterday.

According to a press release signed by the chairman of the Elections Committee, Mr Mathias Tibu, nominations would close on September 8 and has charged interested members to pick nomination forms at the SWAG secretariat in Accra and the regions as well as online.

Positions to be vied for include president, vice president, general secretary, deputy general secretary, treasurer and executive members.

Per the new roadmap for the polls, publication of names for nominees is slated for September 9 while vetting processes would be held on September 11-15.

Publication of qualified candidates would be on September 18, while campaign period for candidates would be between September 19 and October 4 with elections scheduled for October 5.

"Members in good standing (members who paid their dues up to March 2019) are eligible to contest for executive positions," it stated.

With the filing fees, aspirants for the positions of president, vice president, and general secretary would pay GH¢200 while aspirant for the positions of deputy general secretary, treasurer, and executive member would pay GH¢150.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

