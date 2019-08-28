Uganda Airlines Earns Shs 8m From First Commercial Flight

28 August 2019
The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda Airlines today morning made its first commercial flight from Entebbe to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with eight passengers on board. The airline, which departed at Entebbe Airport at 6:05 am touched down at JKIA at exactly 7 am, five minutes ahead of the scheduled landing. The tickets were priced at a promotional fee of $277 (about Shs 1,022,337) meaning the airline earned just Shs 8,178,696 on its first commercial flight.

The passengers were businessman Peter Ssenkungu, Workers' Union leader Usher Wilson Owere, his wife Evelyn, Kwezi Tabaro, Joseph Kasigazi, and journalists Alon Mwesigwa, Olive Nakatudde and Gyegenda Ssemakula.

UR's Bombardier CRJ-900 has a seating capacity of 76 (12 first-class) and the flight captain was Charles Karabarinde, helped by first officer Denis Chotum, purser Asiimwe Neema and cabin crew members; Ronnie Kasemiire and Johnson Mugume. Two pilots in training Drazu Tina and Rashid Cheboy were on the flight carrying out observations. The language on board was English and none of the local languages.

The smooth touch-down was welcomed by the passengers with emphatic applause despite being few in number. The passengers hailed their being on the very first commercial flight of the airline as historical and a memoir worth the tale.

Also, while taxing at JKIA, the flight received a water salute, a norm whenever there is a delivery of plane or when an airline is making a maiden flight at a particular airport.

Pilot Karabarinde said "everything was perfect. We reported in our offices and everyone was happy." The passengers came on time and we arrived on time. We reached Nairobi and we were warmly welcomed," he said.

This is the first time the national carrier is flying a commercial flight in 20 years - this was the beginning of a long journey that Uganda hopes takes a sweet turn. The airline is expected to promote tourism and sell the country. It is also a symbol of pride for the country. The airline claims to have spent only Shs 120m on a promotional flight for government officials, celebrities and media members to JKIA.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.