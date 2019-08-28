South Africa: Government Saddened By Death of David Kekana

press release

Government is deeply saddened by the death of renowned SABC sports analyst and former Sunday Times journalist, David Kekana. He passed away on Sunday after a long battle with diabetes. According to reports the memorial and funeral will be held at Rhema Bible Church North' Randburg' starting at 9am and is open to members of the public to attend.

Kekana was a vital part of the SABC sports team, with his career at the public broadcaster spanning 18 years. He was known for his objective and critical analysis in sports performance, especially soccer, and his death has left an indelible mark on the fraternity. He also made a meaningful contribution to policy formulation in order to build sport as a channel for social cohesion in the Gauteng province.

"There is a strong link between sporting events and positive social effects including reinforcing identities, uniting people from every walk of life, promoting social cohesion amongst others. Sports is the social fabric that binds us together, and the manner in which Kekana analysed sports, unknowingly united people through dialogues and interaction. Government sends its heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and members of the public who tuned in to hear his analysis. He will be sorely missed," said GCIS ADG, Phumla Williams.

Issued by: Government Communications