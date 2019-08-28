South Africa: Government Saddened By Death of David Kekana

28 August 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government is deeply saddened by the death of renowned SABC sports analyst and former Sunday Times journalist, David Kekana. He passed away on Sunday after a long battle with diabetes. According to reports the memorial and funeral will be held at Rhema Bible Church North' Randburg' starting at 9am and is open to members of the public to attend.

Kekana was a vital part of the SABC sports team, with his career at the public broadcaster spanning 18 years. He was known for his objective and critical analysis in sports performance, especially soccer, and his death has left an indelible mark on the fraternity. He also made a meaningful contribution to policy formulation in order to build sport as a channel for social cohesion in the Gauteng province.

"There is a strong link between sporting events and positive social effects including reinforcing identities, uniting people from every walk of life, promoting social cohesion amongst others. Sports is the social fabric that binds us together, and the manner in which Kekana analysed sports, unknowingly united people through dialogues and interaction. Government sends its heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and members of the public who tuned in to hear his analysis. He will be sorely missed," said GCIS ADG, Phumla Williams.

Issued by: Government Communications

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Media
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.