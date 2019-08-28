South Africa: Swearing-in of Ethekwini Mayor Postponed, No Reasons Given, Councillors Fume

A full eThekwini council meeting in which the mayor-elect, Mxolisi Kaunda, would have been sworn in has been postponed and no reasons have been given.

"We received an SMS, with no reasons given, as to why the meeting was cancelled. This will now leave service delivery in the lurch," IFP exco councillor Mdu Inkosi said on Wednesday.

The meeting was expected to take place at City Hall on Thursday, but the SMS was sent to councillors on Wednesday.

The SMS sent to Nkosi read: "Dear Cllr, Plz be advised that the Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, 29 August 2019 has now been POSTPONED to a date still to be advised. From:Secretariat (sic)"

"We are in a situation where we are led by confused people. The PEC (provincial executive committee) of the ANC is letting their issues affect the public," said Inkosi.

He added that it was unfair that no reasons were given.

"It seriously hampers service delivery for the people of eThekwini because important decisions are taken at these full council meetings at the end of the month. This is directly going to affect residents."

Inkosi said no leadership existed in the municipality.

"There is no exco and no leadership. Council is in a difficult situation. Why was eThkewini not put under administration? It is because the MEC is [from the] ANC."

He added: "We need leadership. This is an embarrassing situation. The ANC does not know whether they are coming or going."

DA eThekwini metro caucus leader Nicole Graham said they were concerned about the postponement.

"We were informed there is infighting in the ANC and concern about how they will fill positions. A number of members they are bringing in are not members of council and they will have to make space for them."

She said the City's work was halted because of the ANC.

"The City cannot be held to ransom by the ANC infighting. Until a new exco is elected, it can't sit and items cannot be decided by council. We are hoping it is resolved urgently."

A new date is yet to be set.

News24