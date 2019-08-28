South Africa: Public's Rallying Cry As PI Hired to Help Find Missing UCT Student Uyinene

As the search for missing University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana enters its fourth day, the family of the first-year student has roped in a private investigator, a friend says.

Mrwetyana, 19, was last seen in Claremont at around 13:30 on Saturday.

It is understood that she was last seen wearing brown corduroy baggy pants and carrying a black handbag.

Investigator Noel Pratten has been asked to help find Mrwetyana.

Pratten also helped to search for horse rider Meghan Cremer, whose body was found in Philippi five days after she went missing earlier this month.

At the same time, UCT management said they are working with local police to find the missing first-year student.

The university said its own security service, Campus Protection Service, has implemented its own plans to find Mrwetyana.

University friend Avene Jongile told News24 that the family appointed the private investigator to help police with the search.

Jongile said it was important to steer clear of any fake news doing the rounds.

"The main goal is to bring her back and as her friends, we remain strong," Jongile said.

She said the family and the private investigator would make announcements about any new information which may come to light.

This, according to Jongile, is to ensure that no rumours and fake news spread. It is also to ensure that, in a worst-case scenario, where she may be in danger, her safety is not at risk.

Jongile also addressed the issue of cash donations which friends have asked for, saying there is no sinister motive behind it.

"We are all students and the cost of printing and travelling in a bid to look for her is taking its toll financially.

"We're just seeking funds to continue searching for her as best as possible."

South Africans on social media have offered support in the search for Mrwetyana.

Many have been praying and hoping for Mrwetyana's safe return, using the hashtag #BringNeneHome.

Anyone who has information is requested to contact Claremont police at 021 657 2240/43 or 079 894 1563.

