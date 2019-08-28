Ghana: 65 Houses Burnt, Livestock Killed At Bakurigu ... By Unidentified Armed Men

28 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

At least 65 houses at Bakurigu, a Fulani community in the Karaga District of the Northern Region, have been burnt by some unidentified armed men.

The armed men also shot and killed livestock, particularly cattle and sheep, belonging to the Fulanis, and set ablaze some motorcycle, bicycles and money.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yussif Mohammed Tanko, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in an interview, yesterday.

The Police PRO said that four Fulanis, who sustained gunshot and cutlass wounds, were presently receiving treatment at the Tamalgu Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound.

To prevent further destruction, he said that the Police Command had deployed security personnel to the area to help protect lives and properties.

According to DSP Tanko the police had already begun investigations into the attacks and to bring all the perpetrators to justice.

He appealed to residents of Karaga District to assist the police to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.