Ghana: 65 Houses Burnt, Livestock Killed At Bakurigu ... By Unidentified Armed Men

At least 65 houses at Bakurigu, a Fulani community in the Karaga District of the Northern Region, have been burnt by some unidentified armed men.

The armed men also shot and killed livestock, particularly cattle and sheep, belonging to the Fulanis, and set ablaze some motorcycle, bicycles and money.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yussif Mohammed Tanko, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in an interview, yesterday.

The Police PRO said that four Fulanis, who sustained gunshot and cutlass wounds, were presently receiving treatment at the Tamalgu Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound.

To prevent further destruction, he said that the Police Command had deployed security personnel to the area to help protect lives and properties.

According to DSP Tanko the police had already begun investigations into the attacks and to bring all the perpetrators to justice.

He appealed to residents of Karaga District to assist the police to identify and apprehend the attackers.