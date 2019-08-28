Zimbabwe: MDC Activists, Japajapa Seeks Bail At the Court, Judgement Reserved

28 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Jailed MDC activist, Paddington Japajapa has approached the High Court seeking bail pending appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Japajapa was recently jailed three years after he was convicted for inciting the public to commit political violence when he accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of rigging the 2018 harmonised elections in favour of Zanu PF.

Through his lawyer Gift Mtisi, the activist said Harare Magistrate Vongai Guuriro Muchuchuti erred in convicting and sentencing him.

He told court that allegations against him arose from a video but no YouTube expert was called to support that it was indeed him and if the video was not edited.

"The video was downloaded from YouTube is the question here is about it's authenticity. No expert testified to buttress the allegations. The expert who was called by the State testified as a layman," said Mtisi.

The lawyer also said chances of success on appeal we're very high considering that Japajapa never defaulted trial during prosecution.

"He was on bail during trial and he never defaulted. He is a man of fixed abode and is willing to tender his passport. His passport has no history of him ever leaving the country showing he has no extraterritorial contacts," said the lawyer.

However, prosecutor, Tozivepi Mapfuwa said the State is opposed to bail.

"The accused can make his appeal while he is serving. He was convicted by a competent court after a full trial so the presumption of innocence has already fallen off," said Mafuwa.

High Court Judge Justice Jacob Manzunzu reserved his judgment. Japajapa was caged three years but will serve an effective two years after Muchuchuti suspended one year of his sentence conditionally.

Meanwhile the case of 24 activists who were arrested during the recent MDC foiled demonstrations again the government also appeared before the same Judge.

Manzunzu struck of their intended bail application off he roll after he found out that he handwritings of the magistrates who presided over the suspects' bail application was not eligible.

Parties could not read the handwritings and the activists application will have to wait until he records of proceedings are transcribed.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.