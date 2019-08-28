Nigeria: Ikpeazu Urges Patience, Assures of Sustained Infrastructural Devt

Umuahia — Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has called on the people of the state to be patient with his administration as he strives to build a state that everyone will be proud of.

Ikpeazu said he is committed to building an infrastructure especially roads that will stand the test of time

The governor stated this at the 28th Anniversary celebration of Abia State held at the International Conference Centre,Umuahia.

Ikpeazu admitted that there is huge infrastructure gap in the state that beckons for attention, especially the major cities of Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia.

He said he want to be remembered for the few roads he built that outlived him than many without significance.

Ikpeazu regretted that Abia State is not where it should be at 28 but assured that the people will have every reason to smile at the end of the day.

He applauded the robust relationship between the three arms of government, attributing it to the peace enjoyed in the state.

The governor who described the day as a milestone in the history of the state reiterated his commitment to ensure that the light handed over to him by his predecessors will not go off in his time.

He used the forum to pay tributes to his forebearers.

Speaking, Chairman of the State Advisory Council, Anagha Ezikpe explained the reasons behind the formation of the state.

He noted that the Abia Chatter of Equity was formulated in 1981 with the aim of ensuring even distribution of power and resources across the three senatorial zones of the state

The event featured an Anniversary lecture entitled "Abia State, 28 Years After" by Professor Madu Iwe.