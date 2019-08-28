Nigeria: Ikpeazu Urges Patience, Assures of Sustained Infrastructural Devt

28 August 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Ugwu

Umuahia — Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has called on the people of the state to be patient with his administration as he strives to build a state that everyone will be proud of.

Ikpeazu said he is committed to building an infrastructure especially roads that will stand the test of time

The governor stated this at the 28th Anniversary celebration of Abia State held at the International Conference Centre,Umuahia.

Ikpeazu admitted that there is huge infrastructure gap in the state that beckons for attention, especially the major cities of Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia.

He said he want to be remembered for the few roads he built that outlived him than many without significance.

Ikpeazu regretted that Abia State is not where it should be at 28 but assured that the people will have every reason to smile at the end of the day.

He applauded the robust relationship between the three arms of government, attributing it to the peace enjoyed in the state.

The governor who described the day as a milestone in the history of the state reiterated his commitment to ensure that the light handed over to him by his predecessors will not go off in his time.

He used the forum to pay tributes to his forebearers.

Speaking, Chairman of the State Advisory Council, Anagha Ezikpe explained the reasons behind the formation of the state.

He noted that the Abia Chatter of Equity was formulated in 1981 with the aim of ensuring even distribution of power and resources across the three senatorial zones of the state

The event featured an Anniversary lecture entitled "Abia State, 28 Years After" by Professor Madu Iwe.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.