South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Improvement of Water Situation in Western Cape

Following good rains in recent weeks, all the dams in the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS) except the Theerwaterkloof are above 85%. The Theerwaterskloof Dam which is the largest dam is at 71, 67%, a notable recovery as compared to 45, 22% same time last year.

"We are pleased that both the Clanwilliam Dam and Bulshoek Dam in the West Coast have reached 90% respectively," says Rashid Khan Western Cape Provincial Head of the Department of Water and Sanitation"

The Olifants/ Doorn Catchment was more/less the same volume previous year at 98,60 % due to the quick recovery of the Clanwilliam Dam the previous season.

The major challenge is the recovery of the dam levels in the Gouritz Catchment. Khan says while his department is pleased with Gamka Dam there are concerns about other areas in the Gouritz River Catchment. The last three years have seen little to no rain within the Klein Karoo area. This catchment is at 21.61% slightly higher than the previous year 18%. Gouritz River Catchment receives both winter and summer rainfall, and it is hoped that some summer rainfall would increase the dam levels within this low rainfall area. Rains are required to both Prinsrivier and Bellair to recharge the dam levels.

Khan says dams are fuller than the last few years and using less means that our water security is greatly enhanced. The water restrictions as applied are to remain and as the Western Cape Provincial Head is directed to lift the water restrictions should the WCWSS recover to above 85% before the next decision date. (Government Gazette no 41145)

Khan further states that the department is thanking the creator for providing much-needed rainfalls which filled our dams. A special thanks to all the water users who are acting in a responsible manner in using water.

