Ghana: Police Grab 6 in Connection With Taletuma Attack

28 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — The Savannah Regional Police Command has arrested six persons in connection with Saturday's attack at Taletum in the Sawla/Tuna/Kalba District that left two persons dead.

Some armed men, suspected to have come from Kong, attacked the community and fired gunshots indiscriminately, injuring some residents, and burnt some houses, over the payment of royalties on shea nuts.

According to a source from the community, the armed men demand payment of royalties, but the people refused, and that triggered trouble in Taletum, resulting in the attack and killing of the two people.

The police confirmed the incident but could not confirm the dead except to mention that some people sustained gunshot wounds.

The Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enock Edutum in an interview with the press stated some security personnel were dispatched to the community to restore law and order.

He explained that security deplored had restored law and order and that, "calm has returned to the community and two people who were injured from the attack are currently receiving medical attention".

DCOP Esutum added that weapons used in perpetuating the crime have also been retrieved from the community.

