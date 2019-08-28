Ghana: Mab Health Training Institute Holds Graduation, Matriculation

The Deputy Medical Director For Mab Group of Companies, Professor Jacob Molai Adotey has entreated the government to engage certified nurses who were trained in private health institutions.

According to him, that would enhance quality health care delivery and services to develop the country's health sector.

Prof Adotey made the appeal at the ninth graduation and matriculation ceremony of Mab Health Training Institute (MHTI) in Accra on Saturday.

It was held under the theme, 'Recognising the efficiency of health care assistants in the health care industry.'

He indicated that quality health care delivery was paramount in today's world, stressing that government should create an enabling environment that would absorb the graduate nurses to render their essential services to the state.

Prof Adotey observed that various health sectors in the country only had eyes for nurses who were trained in the government institutions and suggested that private trained nurses could also be engaged in other areas where their services could be required.

To curb nursing unemployment, he urged the graduands to get united and think of means to use their skills to help solve societal health care needs.

Mrs Mawusi Nudekor Awity, Executive Director of the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) stated that the healthcare industry was the bedrock for socio-economic development and there was the need for right policies to be implemented to advance it.

She lauded the institute for effectively developing the skills of the trained nurses to meet the demands of healthcare industry.

"Care giving demands a special kind of relationship that needs to be set up and maintained with compassion and skill which I am happy the graduands are endowed with," Mrs Awity said.

The executive director also urged the matriculants to learn hard on means to give proper care assistance to patients, saying, "Be compassionate, know how to talk to patients, how to lay bed and how to serve them with meals, among others."

The Principal of the institute, Mrs Rose Gomashie urged the graduands to set a standard as they proceeded to the job market and advised the new trainees to abide by the ethics of the school to help unleash their talent.

A total of 64 nurses were graduated with 37 students who specialised in health care assistance and 27 in medicine counter assistance, 43 students were also matriculated with 35 students specialising in health care assistance and eight in medicine counter assistance.