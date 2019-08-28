Ghana: Children Showcase Talents At Summer School

There was a lot of talent on display as children who enrolled at the summer school at the Mulan Activity Centre in East Legon, a suburb of Accra, were given the opportunity to showcase their talent at a special exhibition session organised by the centre last Saturday.

The occasion also marked the grand opening of the summer school intended to help children between the ages of 2-13 years to develop their talents at a tender age.

On the day, children displayed their skills in dancing, singing, poetry recitals, acting and paintings to the admiration of parents, guardians, patrons and families who were in attendance to support their wards.

The children also displayed their knowledge in etiquette such as table manners, laying of bed and telephone conversations.

Ghanaian movie stars, Kalybos ,Bismark the Joke and Prince David Osei were on hand to entertain the children and patrons the entire duration of the event.

Guest of honour, Evangelist Dr Mark Ankrah, advised parents not to be interested in only in the academic results of their wards but in their total development and skill enhancement.

"Most times parents are fixated on the academic ability of their wards and that is the only conversations they hold with them. Forgetting that kids spent the best part of their day in school picking up a lot of other influences that as parents you may be unaware of and you will only find out when you engage them on every aspect of their school life," he said.

He entreated parents to inculcate the qualities of dignity and virtue in their children as they were the "generation that will build the future communities to run the country".

In her opening address, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mulan Activity Centre, Mrs Thara Mills indicated that her passion to see children harness and display their talent confidently drove her to establish the centre.

She stated that apart from their talent development, the children were taken through lessons in French, Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System (UC MAS) and Science, technology, engineering and Mathematics (STEM) - an approach intended to make the subjects an interesting concept among the children at the infantile stage.

Based on the success of the summer school, Mrs Mills revealed that beginning next month the school would open a pre-school for children aged two to five years, an after-school session for children aged five to 13 years and the Saturday drop-off for all age categories.

She added that this was intended to take the burden off busy parents as they would not have to worry about the welfare of their kids whilst they were away.

As part of the corporate social responsibility of her centre, Mrs Mills revealed that they had embarked on a project where they accommodated underprivileged children at their facility once in a week, during the summer to assist them hone their talent with their various programmes available.

The over 200 children that enrolled in the summer school from June -August this year were awarded certificates for excelling in their various talent categories as well as special Mulan chocolates.