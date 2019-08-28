Ghana Police Service Lauded for Global Peacekeeping Role

The Police Adviser to United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Mr Luis Carrilho, has commended the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for their contributions towards peace keeping operations in the world.

He said GPS' contribution has helped sustained global peace and security.

He said the GPS has over the decades deployed many police personnel to UN peace peace keeping operations, which has enhanced the credibility of Ghana.

Mr Carrilho made the remarks when he paid a courtesy call on the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr James Oppong -Boanuh, in Accra yesterday.

He thanked the police administration for their commitment and support to the UN peace keeping mission over the decades.

He was in the country to attend a workshop on enhancing the performance of foreign police units in UN.

Mr Carrilho was accompanied by Mr Ata Yenigun, the Chief of Selection and Recruitment Section/Police Division, Department of Peace Operation of UN.

He said police officers continue to be in high demand for peace keeping operations, and pleaded with the GPS to continue to deploy officers, especially females and professionals.

According to him, the UN police officer of the year 2018 was a Ghanaian, called Chief Superintendent Phyllis Osei, who served excellently in Somalia and is now serving in South Sudan.

"She is an example to all Ghanaian female police officers and to all officers in the world," he added.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh said the meeting was important since it was the first visit by the UN police advisor of the Secretary General to the Ghanaian police hierarchy.

"For us in the GPS, this is an important visit because it is not often we have the UN police advisor to the Secretary General visiting the country," he added.

The IGP said the police service was among one of the first countries that deployed personnel to UN mission in Democratic Republic of Congo and said since then, Ghana's foreign policy had allowed the GPS to deploy required police officers, particularly women.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh assured that more police personnel, especially women would be deployed to the UN peace keeping missions, stating that the women were trained alongside their male counterparts.

"The Ghana Police Service is prepared to deploy more personnel, especially women to deal with women victims of wars," he added.