Ghana: Tema to Host PGA Gold Fields Accra Tournament

The Tema Country Golf Club (TCGC) will host the new competition; Gold Fields Accra tournament organised by the Professional Golfers Association of Ghana (PGA-Ghana) dubbed PGA Gold Fields Accra, from Thursday, August 29 to 31, 2019.

Mr Eric Henaku, Vice Captain of PGA of Ghana said the competition will prepare the grounds for the major annual Gold Fields PGA Championship to be held in Damang in December.

The event is expected to attract over 45 professional golfers from golf clubs like Achimota, Celebrity, Royal Golf Club, Tarkwa, Obuasi, Takoradi, the host club Tema as well as other golf clubs across the country.

According to Mr Henaku, a total purse of GH¢40,000.00 has been set aside for the tournament.

Of that amount, GH¢35,000.00 will be spent on the regular competition that will see prizes go to the top 18 positions with Gh¢5000.00 set to be spent on the seniors.

Mr Henaku explained that there will be no Cut System format after the second day; rather, all the 45 golfers will play for the three days.

Mr Henaku commended Gold Fields Ghana for the initiative which he said will go a long way to improve the sport and the players in the country.

Top golfers expected to feature include Kojo Barnni, Vincent Torgah, Emos Korblah, the only Ghanaian Professional golfer who has represented Ghana twice in British Seniors Open and Maxwell Owusu Bonsu.

The rest are Lucky Ayisah, Godwin Sai, Anthony Gbenyo, Stephen Korku Klah, all of Achimota; John Mawuli, of Celebrity Golf Club, Tournament Director Nana Akwasi Prempeh and former captain of PGA Solomon Harvey, both of Damang and Nsuta respectively; Issah Adams and Prince Amponsah of Obuasi, Kwame Kronzu, Francis Torgah and Kwame Ligbidi all of host Club Tema Country Golf Club.