Ghana: Fight Against Proliferation of Small Arms Must Intensify

TODAY, the Ghanaian Times returns to the subject of proliferation of small arms which is becoming a security nightmare for the country.

The upsurge of armed robbery, drug trafficking, murder, kidnapping and assassination are closely linked to proliferation and misuse of small weapons by criminals.

At the last count, the Ghana National Commission on small Arms and Light Weapons estimated that there were over 2.3million small arms in circulation in Ghana, some of which are being used to commit various crimes in the country.

These criminal activities, no doubt, are a threat to the peace and security and could affect the country's ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Indeed, the proliferation of illicit small arms in the country must be of much more concern, particularly as terrorists groups are flourishing in West Africa and the Sahel.

Apart from crimes that are committed daily with the use of small arms and light weapons, terrorist groups may take advantage of the porous borders in the West African sub-region to smuggle such arms across borders to harm innocent citizens.

Recent terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali and armed insurgents in Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad point to a dangerous circulation of arms across the regions. This poses a threat to all countries in the sub-regions.

The continuous influx and transportation of the illicit arms for whatever reason, is likely to have negative impact on the region.

Without doubt, there is a burgeoning illicit small arms market supplying these bad guys who then transport them through the porous borders into various countries for their criminal activities.

In fact, many countries in West Africa do not manufacture and export arms, but illicit arms still find their way into the country and into the hand of the wrong people.

That is why the country is experiencing the high rate of the use of these illicit small arms to rob, kidnap, murder and assassinate people in all parts of the country.

We would urge the government and all stakeholders to adopt a coherent and holistic approach to combat the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the country.

Indeed, it must be the responsibility of all citizens to ensure that anyone in possession of a weapon did so with authority.

From the statistics of the Ghana National Commission on Small Arms and Light weapon, many people in possession of arms may be having them illegally.

We need to come together to intensify efforts at stemming the flow of illicit weapons in line with the Arms Trade Treaty and Programme of Action to prevent, combat and eradicate the illicit trade of small arms and light weapons in its entirety.

Such efforts will ensure that we attain the sustainable Development Goals set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development