Ghana: 6 Perish, Others Injured in Horrific Accident On Nadowli-Wa Highway

Wa — Six persons have been confirmed dead, while about 28 others sustained injuries in a dreadful accident that occurred on the Nadowli-Wa highway, on Monday evening.

The dead were deposited at the Wa Regional Hospital mortuary and the injured, who have been admitted at the Nadowli District Hospital, were responding to treatment.

The Regional Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Police Command, Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, confirmed the story to journalists, at Wa.

He said that a DAF cargo truck with registration number GT 776-C, which was moving from the Babile Market in the Lawra District with women, mostly traders, on board, was involved in an accident on the highway.

According to Inspt Boateng, the vehicle entered a pothole at Serekpere, a community along the highway, somersaulted and handed on its side, and the six persons died on the spot.

He said the police were making frantic efforts to tow the damaged truck to the regional police headquarters in Wa.

According to Inspt Boateng police personnel have been stationed at that accident spot to control movement of vehicles on that stretch of road, to avert any other accident.